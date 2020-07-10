White Sox sellout of cardboard cutouts of fans for opening 2020 series vs Twins

A look at what White Sox fans team cardboard cutouts will look like during the 2020 season at Guaranteed Rate Field.

CHICAGO – With the city not allowing teams to host fans, just like most other professional venues around sports, teams are having to get creative with how they fill the seats in anyway.

The White Sox are one of those doing so, and they followed the example set by others around America and the world to get some fans “virtually” in the stadium.

It seems like their idea, that was just introduced on Wednesday, was a hit with fans.

The White Sox announced that their “Fantastic Faces” promotion has already sold out in two days- which will put 1,500 of these cardboard cutouts of fans for the three games against the Twins on July 24, 25, and 26th at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sold at $49 dollars a piece, fans submitted their own pictures to use on the cutouts, with the money going to charity. Per the club, this initial sale netted $55,000 for Chicago White Sox Charities.