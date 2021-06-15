White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal is out for the season after right hamstring surgery

CHICAGO – JUNE 08: Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 8, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Injuries have been a tough part in what has been a strong start to the 2021 season for the White Sox.

Some more tough news arrived on Tuesday.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his proximal tender tears in his right hamstring. The surgery was done at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Madrigal is expected to be ready to go at the start of 2022 spring training.

The second baseman was injured running to second base in the seventh inning of the White Sox June 9th game against the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Madrigal was in his second season with the White Sox, hitting .305/.349/.425 with ten doubles, four triples, two homers and 21 RBI. In his 83 games this season, the 2018 first round pick has hit .317/.358/.425 with 32 RBI.

His injury is the third major one for a starter on the team this season which will cost the player a significant amount of time. Eloy Jimenez, who tore his pectoral muscle in spring training, has just begun baseball activities but is still on his original 5-to-6 month recovery timeline that was set in March.

Centerfielder Luis Robert, who suffered a Grade 3 hip flexor strain in May, is expected to miss 3-to-4 months.