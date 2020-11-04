White Sox rookie Luis Robert wins Gold Glove

CHICAGO – Luis Robert racked up a lot of web gems in his first season on the South Side and he was rewarded with a Gold Glove.

Robert is the first rookie in White Sox history to win the award after posting a .994 fielding percentage in center field with just one error in 154 chances.

“I have always dreamed of winning a Gold Glove, so this is a dream come true. I joked around this season with Yolmer Sánchez about the possibility of winning it one day and being a Gold Glover like him,” said Robert. “I felt happy with my defense, but I know I can do more and be better. I have to thank Daryl Boston because he helped me adjust to the big leagues and taught me to take better advantage of my defensive skills. This award is a motivation for me.”

The 23-year-old phenom is also up for the BBWA A.L. Rookie of the Year award, which will be announced November 9th.