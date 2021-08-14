White Sox Rally, Fall to Yankees in Extras

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu hits a solo home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning for his second homer of the game, Aaron Judge went deep again and had four RBIs, and the New York Yankees outlasted the Chicago White Sox 7-5 in another back-and-forth thriller Saturday night.

Two days after Tim Anderson’s walk-off drive lifted Chicago over New York 9-8 at the Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, the teams delivered another dramatic ending.

Judge’s solo shot off Craig Kimbrel put New York ahead 4-3 in the eighth, but Jose Abreu tied it with two outs in the ninth with a solo drive against Chad Green.

Judge then singled in automatic runner Brett Gardner to start the 10th and snap a 4-all tie. Gallo followed with a towering shot to right as New York tagged Liam Hendriks (7-3) late for the second straight game and this time held on.

Anderson had a chance to be the hero again, but he grounded out with the bases loaded against Albert Abreu to end the game.

Abreu’s 24th homer gave him 222 for his career and moved him into third place on the White Sox career list.

Judge also had a double among three hits, two nights after the slugger cracked two homers and drove in five runs in Iowa.

New York manager Aaron Boone got his 300th win.

Luis Robert hit a solo drive and Eloy Jiménez had two RBIs before a sellout crowd of 38,477 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Field of Dreams Game featured eight homers, including Anderson’s game-ending two-run shot off Zack Britton in the ninth.

Britton returned in this one, allowing a run on two walks and an RBI single by Robert in the 10th. He got only one out before Abreu entered with the bases loaded and got the final two outs for his first save.

Green (7-5) got four outs and the win.

Jameson Taillon yielded three runs on seven hits in five innings. Dylan Cease allowed three runs on four hits through five innings.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the first on Judge’s sac fly, followed by Gallo’s homer to right.

Robert went deep to center in the second to make it 2-all.

Judge doubled in Gardner to put New York ahead 3-2 in the third. Jiménez’s sac fly to Gardner at the wall in right-center in the bottom half tied it.