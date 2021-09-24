White Sox prepare for annual ‘garage sale’ of fan merchandise

CHICAGO — One day after winning the American League Central Division Championship in a game in which the White Sox hit five home runs, one can say the team is “going yard” once again.

The team’s popular annual “garage sale” takes place Saturday, with plenty of cool gear to get ready for what the Sox hope is a long playoff run.

“You are looking at a year and a half of stuff that we’ve had in our storage garage that we can’t wait to open up and make available to White Sox fans,” White Sox VP of Community Relations Christine O’Reilly said.

From plates, mirrors, jerseys and any other memorabilia one can imagine, the newly crowned Division Champions feature a plethora of deals to benefit Chicago White Sox Charities.

“Always a fan favorite is the stuff that comes out of the clubhouse, so we have helmets and cracked bats, jerseys and warm-up tops,” O’Reilly said.

The event is free and held at “The Patio” at Guaranteed Rate Field, with all proceeds benefiting non-profit organizations throughout the city. Chicago White Sox Charities has donated $38 million since starting three decades ago.

Saturday’s event is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 333 West 35th Street.