CHICAGO – They were conditions that felt more like March than May, but it didn’t bother the pitching staff of either one of Chicago’s baseball teams on Tuesday evening.

Luckily for fans of the south siders, their hurlers performed a bit better over the course of nine innings.

Led by Michael Kopech, who pitched four shutout innings to start, the White Sox were able to hold the Cubs to just one run to start the “City Series” with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Both sides worked through blowing mist and temperatures in the 40s for most of the evening, so it was no surprise that pitching reigned.

Six White Sox pitchers would get the job done on the night with the final three – Aaron Bummer, Matt Foster, and Liam Hendriks – failing to yield a hit to seal the victory to improve the team to 10-13 on the season.

The visitors would get all the runs they’d need in the second inning as Jake Burger drove in the first run with an infield single and Reese McGuire brought home another with a bunt down the first base line.

Tim Anderson added his fourth homer of the year in the third inning to complete the scoring for the White Sox, but that would be plenty.

Nico Hoerner’s RBI double in the sixth inning plated the only run of the night for the Cubs who got nothing going after that. White Sox pitching would retire the final ten batters in the game to seal their first “City Series” win of the year.