White Sox pitchers Lynn, Rodon & Hendriks named All-Stars

DETROIT – The White Sox pitching staff will be well-represented at the All-Star Game.

Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn and Liam Hendriks were all named to the American League squad as reserves Sunday.

The Sox rank third in the A.L. in team ERA, thank sin large part to Rodon and Lynn who boast a 2.37 and 2.02 earned run average, respectively.

Hendriks has the second-most saves in baseball at 21 and sports a 2.37 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP with 53 strikeouts and only four walks.

The festivities begin Sunday with Futures Game followed by the Home Run Derby Monday Night and the game itself Tuesday in Denver.