White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez will start his rehab

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 22: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates while crossing home plate after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants during the MLB spring training game at Camelback Ranch on March 22, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After months of dealing with serious injuries, the White Sox got some very good news on the continued improving health of one of their best young players.

BREAKING NEWS! Eloy Jiménez will begin his rehab assignment on Friday with Winston-Salem. pic.twitter.com/Unb9BxSVNf — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 8, 2021

On Thursday, the team announced that outfielder Eloy Jimenez will start his rehab assignment on Friday with the team’s Single-A club in Winston-Salem. The Dash host Hickory tomorrow night at home, where Jimenez could make his return to the field for a game for the first time since spring training.

Jimenez, who suffered a ruptured left pectoral tendon in an exhibition game against the Athletics on March 24th, has been working out at the team’s Glendale facility the past few weeks. The outfielder was initially ruled out for 5-6 months after undergoing surgery to fix his pectoral tendon.

In 177 career games at the major league level, Jimenez is hitting .276/.321/.527 with 45 home runs and 120 RBI.