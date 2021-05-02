White Sox OF Luis Robert ‘definitely’ going on IL with strained hip

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 02: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox gets injured after reaching first base on a single during the first inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The White Sox outfield took another big hit Sunday. Luis Robert left the series finale against the Cleveland Indians with a strained right hip flexor.

“Just talked to Rick for a minute, definitely going to go on the IL,” explained Sox skipper Tony La Russa.

Robert fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning. He was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg. X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday.

“Adversity is always going to be a part of the season. It’s just hit us hard in the outfield. Can’t give in. Never give in. Never give up. It’s a state of mind. Our minds will be strong.”

Adam Eaton replaced Robert as a pinch-runner and moved to right field while Leury García took over in center.

The 23-year-old Robert is batting .316 this season.

The White Sox are already without slugging left fielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping grab during an exhibition game March 24 against Oakland. He underwent surgery March 30.

“That’s part of what you’re going to go through. All the clubs go through it. It’s the same thing like with Eloy. It’s the same message. You’re more concerned about the individual and the missed time. Now, he’s got to rehab. Although, it’s not like Eloy, but we’ll have somebody play that position. Step up. You just have to deal with it. We’re deep enough to cover.”

Outfielder Adam Engel also is on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.