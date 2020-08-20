White Sox make it three in a row over Tigers

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 22: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a double in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jose Abreu hit a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning, then Edwin Encarnacion followed with his second solo shot of the game to lift Chicago over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night, the White Sox fourth straight win.

Abreu lofted the first pitch he faced from Gregory Soto (0-1) just over the wall in right to give Chicago a 4-3 lead with one out. Encarnacion then sent a drive to left-center for his 37th career multi-homer game, sealing the Tigers’ eighth loss in row.

The right-handed hitting Abreu at first thought he had just poked a deep opposite-field fly. Through an interpreter, he said he realized he had homered “when it was gone.”

The 37-year-old Encarnacion, who signed a one-year, $12 million free agent deal with Chicago in January, now has four homers. He’s batting just .179 and and hopes to pick up after a slow start in the COVID-19 delayed season.

“I know I’ve got my confidence and I know what I’ve got,” Encarnacion said. “I’m going to get it going.

“With the young talent we have here, it’s unbelievable, It’s fun to watch this team play every night.”

Evan Marshall (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Alex Colome followed with a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save.

Prized right-handers Casey Mize and Dane Dunning started impressively in their major league debuts before running into trouble and exiting in the fifth inning with nearly identical lines.

Encarnacion hit a long solo shot off Mize in the second. Jeimer Candelario tagged Dunning for a towering three-run drive with one out in the fifth that put Detroit ahead 3-1 and ended 25-year-old’s first outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2019.

Mize, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 draft, allowed three runs on seven hits, while striking out seven and walking none in 4 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old was replaced by Jose Cisnero after Yoan Moncada’s RBI single tied it at 3.

Manager Ron Gardenhire liked what he saw from Mize.

“We saw a pretty good pitcher out there tonight,” Gardenhire said. “We’re really excited for him.

“He’s a very professional kid. He made some pretty good hitters look bad over there.”

Dunning also yielded three runs on five hits and struck out seven while walking one through 4 1/3.

“For his first outing in the big leagues, a very, very good outing for him,” manager Rick Renteria said.

But Renteria stopped short of saying Dunning had earned a spot in Chicago’s injury-thinned rotation.

“Right now that’s to be determined,” Renteria said. “He’s done enough to certainly impress all of us.”

Neither Mize nor Dunning had pitched above Double-A prior to this season.

Mize, ranked as the eighth-best prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, and lefty Tarik Skubal were called up this week fill a gap in the Tigers rotation, also hit by injuries.

Candelario lined Dunning’s first pitch of the game to the wall in right for a double, but the big righty set down the next 11 hitters, fanning six of and striking out the side in the third.

Encarnacion launched Mize’s hanging curve deep to left for his third homer to lead off the second. Nomar Mazara followed with a line-shot double off the left-field wall. But Mize retired nine of the next 10 Chicago hitters.

Dunning was nursing a 1-0 lead until Candelario’s towering fly narrowly cleared the wall in right center to make it 3-1.