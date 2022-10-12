CHICAGO – As the Major League Baseball playoffs continue, the White Sox are currently looking for their next manager to lead the ballclub in 2023.

Just a week after the end of a disappointing season, the team reportedly has an interview with one candidate scheduled for Wednesday.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada. He is also going to talk with the Miami Marlins about their managerial job on Wednesday as well.

He will be interviewing for the spot that came open after Tony La Russa announced that he would not return for the 2023 season due to health issues. The manager signed a three-year deal to manage the club in October 2020.

Along with that news also came the report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN that the club has reached out to Braves third base coach Ron Washington about their manager opening.

Both Espada and Washington are currently with clubs that are in the division series. Espada’s Astros have the day off after beating Seattle in Game 1 on Tuesday while Washington’s Atlanta team plays Game 2 Wednesday afternoon.

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Espada began his coaching career in the Marlins organization in 2006 and made his way to the big league club as a third base club in 2010. Espada would remain there until the end of the 2013 season when he joined the Yankees as a special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman.

After one season in that role, Espada would become the infield and third base coach for New York and would stay in that role through 2017 before making his way to the Astros. He was hired as the bench coach for then-manager AJ Hinch a year after Houston won the World Series. Espada took over for Alex Cora, who took accepted the manager job with the Red Sox and led them to the World Series in 2018.

He has been the bench coach for the Astros ever since, serving in that role under Hinch until his firing in wake of the sign stealing scandal before the 2020 season and then Dusty Baker the last three campaigns.

Espada interviewed for the manager jobs with the Rangers in 2018 and the Cubs in 2019.

A ten-year MLB veteran as a player, Washington has enjoyed a nearly three-decade run in the game as a coach and manager in the league. He was a coach with the Athletics from 1996 through 2006 before taking his first managerial job with the Rangers in 2007.

During his tenure in Texas, the franchise enjoyed its greatest era in history, winning their first two American League pennants in 2010 and 2011 along with a Wild Card appearance in 2012. He would resign after the 2014 season and returned to Oakland for the 2015 and 2016 seasons as a coach.

Washington would join manager Brian Snitker’s staff with the Braves in 2017 as a third base coach and has remained there ever since. In that time, Atlanta has made the playoffs five times with a World Series championship in the 2021 season.