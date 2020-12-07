White Sox great Dick Allen passes away at 78

CHICAGO – The baseball world lost a legend Monday. White Sox great Dick Allen passed away at the age of 78 in his hometown of Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Allen made the All-Star team in each of his three seasons on the South Side and won the AL MVP in 1972.

With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum pic.twitter.com/BEIrcQlfRG — Dick Allen (@DickAllen_15) December 7, 2020

Allen had his No. 15 jersey retired by the Phillies in September, 56 years after being named NL Rookie of the Year.

He is not in the Hall of Fame, but Allen’s numbers are deserving of a spot in Cooperstown with a slash line of .292/.378/.534 with 351 home runs and 1,119 RBI in 15 seasons.