White Sox get two pitchers back from injury as the playoffs approach

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: Aaron Bummer #39 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the Opening Day game at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – It’s been a rough few days for the team that recently clinched their first playoff berth in 12 seasons.

Three-straight losses to the Indians – two of which have come on walk-off hits – are a part of four consecutive losses that have knocked the White Sox out of the top spot in the American League Central Division.

Not all is lost, since the team has already clinched a postseason berth and is in a position for one of the top four seeds in the American League. That would mean a chance to play at home in the three-game Wild Card series set to begin next week.

More good news came on Thursday before their series finale with the Indians as two players will be making their way back from the Injured List.

Left handed pitchers Aaron Bummer and Carlos Rodon are back on the active roster after lengthy stints on the IL just in time for the playoffs. To make room on the roster, Steve Cishek and Ross Detwiler were both designated for assignement.

Bummer will add a reliable arm to the White Sox bullpen for the playoffs as he returns from a left biceps strain that’s kept him out since August 7th. Before the injury, he’s allowed just one run in 7 1/3 innings with 12 strikeouts compared to four walks and a 1.23 ERA.

A shoulder issues forced Rodon out of a start early against the Brewers in just his second start of the season on August 3rd. In 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six earned runs with five strikeouts compared to three walks.

Whether he comes out of the bullpen or enters the rotation is still to be seen, but at least the White Sox get some reinforcements to their pitching staff as the playoffs begin.