CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals was postponed Saturday due to inclement weather.

The team’s Twitter page said the game will be part of a split doubleheader on May 14. The first game will be gin at 1:10 p.m. and the second will be at 7:10 p.m.

Showers are expected throughout the day Saturday. For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.

