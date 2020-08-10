White Sox first extra-inning game of 2020 ends in disappointment

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 09: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians scores past James McCann #33 of the Chicago White Sox during the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox on August 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the rites of passage during this bizarre 2020 Major League Baseball season for teams is their first extra innings with a new rule for this campaign.

Whenever teams go to extra innings, a runner is placed on second to begin the inning. It’s meant to be a way to bring games to a conclusion quickly since so many contests are being played in a short amount of time.

Through the first two-and-a-half weeks, the White Sox had yet to take part in an extra-inning contest to try out this new format. But that opportunity finally arrived on Sunday night on what’s been a rare occasion for the franchise.

In their first Sunday night game since May of 2013, the White Sox and the Indians reached the end of nine innings tied at three. This came after Cleveland rallied to tie the game in the eighth, and they would keep that momentum going into extra innings.

Yoán Moncada extends on-base streak to a career-high 20 games.



Recap: https://t.co/ObCyPIoxbU pic.twitter.com/tDGchDw9GQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 10, 2020

The Indians scored two runs in the top half of the tenth inning, and despite getting a run back in the bottom half before a rain delay, the White Sox couldn’t complete a rally in a 5-4 loss to Cleveland. A warm evening that would finish rain-soaked featured a competitive contest worthy of the stage, yet for Rick Renteria, it finished in despair.

“This one hurts a little bit,” admitted the manager afterwards. “They all hurt, but this one hurts a little bit because these guys really battled today.”

Lucas Giolito did so on the mound, shaking off five walks to go seven innings for the White Sox, allowing just two runs while striking out nine. He held the Indians scoreless through his final four innings on the mound as the White Sox offense got the lead back in the sixth inning.

James McCann’s third homer of the year and Yasmani Grandal’s RBI double put the team up 3-2 and it held till the eighth inning. That’s when Cleveland pushed across the tying run when Framil Reyes knocked an RBI double to left field to bring in Jose Ramirez to make it 3-3.

It stayed that way till tenth when a squeeze bunt from Delino DeShields brought Ramirez home to make it 4-3. Mike Freeman’s RBI single to center brought home an important insurance run to make it a two-run game.

The White Sox would add a run in the bottom half on a single from McCann, and put two players on with one out when the skies opened up. A 46-minute rain delay, however, wouldn’t change the home team’s fortunes, as Leury Garcia popped up and Moncada struck out to end the game.

It completes a four-game homestand where the White Sox finished 1-3, with their only win coming against the Indians on Friday as their record sits at 8-8.

“Hard-fought game on both sides, and not being able to come out on top to finish out the homestand, it does hurt,” said McCann. “But that being said, we head to Detroit, and we have to move on.”

With their first extra inning experience of 2020 behind them.