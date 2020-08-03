White Sox Field of Dreams Game with the Cardinals has been canceled: Report

The Field of Dreams Game scheduled for August 13th remains on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO – One of the things that wasn’t set to be canceled due to the shortened 60-game season was a special event that was to include the Chicago White Sox.

That was the Field of Dreams game, which was initially scheduled to be against the Yankees when it was scheduled in 2019. While the opponent was switched to the Cardinals, the game itself in Dyersville, Iowa was still set to go off on August 13th.

But a report on Monday says this event is now off, too.

Cardinals-White Sox game at Field of Dreams next Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa cancelled, sources tell The Athletic. Reasoning not believed to be tied to additional positive tests on Cardinals. More a logistical problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Field of Dreams game has now been canceled. According to his report, it’s not due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the Cardinals, but rather logistical problems.

Neither club no Major League Baseball has confirmed the move.