White Sox, fans ready for magic at first Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The field looks cinematic, the weather is hot and humid — and two big city teams are taking part in the first MLB game in Iowa.

The White Sox and the Yankees are playing in MLB’s inaugural Field of Dreams game, based off the iconic 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner.

Attention of the baseball world is turning on a tiny town in Iowa with a population of 4,130 — Dyersville. On Thursday, the community has roughly tripled in size with 8,000 fans coming from near and far for a taste of magic.

“The connection between dads and sons really hits home I think with people all over America,” White Sox fan Dan Marquez said.

The film’s message about how baseball connections generations still tugs at the heart of a lifelong Sox fan David Brady.

“Absolutely, I honestly was thinking, could my dad walk through the cornfield and play catch with me? So yeah,” Brady said.

The game will not be played on the actual diamond Kevin Costner’s character built in the movie. Instead, it will be played on a new field constructed next to the old one and museum.

The White Sox are not the only Chicago team that is able to participate. South side teens who play in the White Sox ACE program took the field Wednesday night, defeating a team from New York 8-7.