White Sox Falter Late, Fall to Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) pulls relief pitcher Aaron Bummer (39) during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox were rolling along with Lance Lynn delivering another dominant start. Once he left the game, things turned around in a big way.

The bullpen stumbled. So did the defense, and the Blue Jays came away with the win.

Randal Grichuk hit a long home run and Toronto took advantage of a season-high four errors by Chicago as well as a bases-loaded walk to beat the AL Central leaders 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Grichuk hit a 451-foot drive leading off the second. Toronto rookie Alek Manoah threw five solid innings in his third major league start and the Blue Jays won despite another strong outing by Lynn.

“We made those breaks, because of the way we ran,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “When you do that, infielders rush a little bit. And that’s what happened. Credit to our guys.”

The White Sox were sailing along with a 2-1 lead after Lynn struck out nine over seven innings. But a shaky bullpen and poor defense did them in.