White Sox Fall to Tigers, depsite Five Detroit Errors

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (27) delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Cabrera and Niko Goodrum homered, José Ureña went seven innings for his first win in two years, and the Detroit Tigers overcame a season-high five errors to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Owners of the worst record in the majors, the Tigers matched their highest error total since they committed five against the White Sox in Chicago on Aug. 31, 2014. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario allowed a run to score in the first when he missed a throw and helped bring home another in the third with a throwing error as Chicago grabbed a 2-1 lead. But despite the struggles on defense, Detroit opened a nine-game trip on a winning note after losing 10 of 11.

“Our mentality has been pretty good,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s been frustrating. You try to just kind of stay in the moment. We talked today before the game about not dragging that mess of a homestand into this road trip; it doesn’t have anything to do with today’s game. It’s easier said than done some days, but we weren’t down. It wasn’t a quiet dugout. It hasn’t been.”

Cabrera hit a long solo drive in the first for his 489th home run. Goodrum put the Tigers on top 4-2 in the seventh with a two-run shot against Lucas Giolito (1-2) after Wilson Ramos lined a tying double on the previous pitch. Jonathan Schoop made it 5-2 in the eighth when he went deep against Matt Foster.

Ureña (1-3) earned his first win since he beat San Diego with the Miami Marlins on June 1, 2019. The right-hander pitched seven innings for the third straight start, giving up two runs — one earned — and seven hits.

“He kept us in the game regardless of what happened,” Schoop said. “And he got us back. Sometimes, we make a play for him. Today, things happened and he kept us in the game.”

José Cisnero struck out Billy Hamilton and Leury García with two on to end the eighth. Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his third save and Detroit stopped a nine-game losing streak against Chicago.