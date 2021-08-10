White Sox Fall One Run Short to the Twins

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu (79) rounds second base past Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez, left, on a solo home run off Twins pitcher Griffin Jax during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Dallas Keuchel, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 4-3 victory to stop a four-game winning streak for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Rookie starter Griffin Jax (3-1) gave the Twins a career-high six innings, after falling behind 3-2 on consecutive homers by Adam Engel and José Abreu in the third.

Jax, the first Air Force Academy graduate to appear in the major leagues, struck out a career-best 10 batters with only one walk. The White Sox have homered in a season-most 12 straight games.

Keuchel (7-6) gave up four runs in six innings with only one strikeout and is just 1-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 10 homers allowed in his last seven turns. The left-hander walked four in six innings. Three of those runners scored, including Miguel Sanó before Astudillo — the burly utilityman nicknamed “La Tortuga” — dropped to one knee and muscled a 1-0 pitch into the left-field bleachers.

Astudillo, playing third base for Josh Donaldson, later caught a line drive smashed by Abreu and whipped a throw to first base to double up Tim Anderson and end the eighth as he skipped off the field with his infectious enthusiasm.

Luis Arraez had an RBI single and Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his sixth save for the Twins, who improved to 5-13 against the AL Central leaders this year. They have been outscored 123-70 by the White Sox, who are 37-24 against division opponents.

The White Sox (67-47) whiffed in their opportunity to move a season-high 22 games above .500, a mark they haven’t reached since Sept. 13, 2006, but there’s not much for them to worry about with a lead on Cleveland that was at 10 1/2 games at the beginning of the day. Now that they’re nearly fully healthy again, their biggest challenge will be to stay sharp for the next two months in lieu of a pennant race in this division full of renovation projects.

Arraez has hit in 21 of his last 23 games, batting .423 since July 4 for the best average in baseball among players with a minimum of 70 plate appearances.

The Twins, who managed only two hits off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito on Monday, had Donaldson in the lineup for the first time in four games due to a hamstring strain. He was the designated hitter for the eighth time this season and is slated to return to third base on Friday.