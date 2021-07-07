White Sox DFA outfielder Adam Eaton as Adam Engel returns from the IL

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JULY 5: Adam Eaton #12 of the Chicago White Sox hits a double against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of the game at Target Field on July 5, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 8-5. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – When he returned to the team after four seasons in Washington, there was hope that he could help the team in the outfield as they made a push for their first World Series title in 16 years.

But Adam Eaton was never able to find the consistency at home plate while also dealing with injuries, and on Wednesday, the team decided to part ways with the outfielder ahead of the All-Star Break.

Prior to today’s series finale at Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox reinstated outfielder Adam Engel from the 10-day injured list and designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2021

Eaton was designated for assignment by the White Sox a few hours before their game with the Twins at 12:10 PM at Target Field as fellow outfielder Adam Engel returns after going on the injured list.

This comes less than 24 hours after Eaton was the leadoff hitter for the White Sox in a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. In what would be his final game for the team, the outfielder went 1-for-4 with a run and two strikeouts.

Eaton batted .201/.298/.344 for the team in 58 games with five homers and 28 RBI, enduring a rough two months before being let go. He hit .158 in the month of May then .161 in June with his on-base percentage falling to .235. Eaton would go on the injured list on June 17th with a strained right hamstring and returned to the team on July 2nd.