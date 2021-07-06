White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal out 4-6 weeks with a torn tendon in his left knee

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 25: Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox drops his bat as he follows the flight of his solo home run in the 2nd inning against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – While the wins keep coming for the White Sox, so do the hits, and it continues to knock some of their best players out of the lineup.

This time, it’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.

He’s the latest member of the team to go on the IL as a torn tendon in his left knee is expected to sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks. Grandal injured it during an at-bat in the sixth inning of a loss to the Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Catcher Seby Zavala has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte as Grandal officially goes on the 10-day IL.

Grandal’s injury adds to the assortment which the team has dealt with in what has remained a successful 2021 season. At 49-35, the team is six games ahead of the Indians for first in the American League Central, this despite the fact that major contributors Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert have missed most of the season while a host of others have spent time on the IL.

In his second season with the White Sox, Grandal shook off a slow start at the plate to get things going in June. He hit .260/.402/.603 with eight homers and 18 RBI in the month and had two RBI already in July before the injury. For the 2021 season, the catcher is hitting .188/.388/.436 with 14 homers and 38 RBI in 63 games.

Zack Collins will now get the majority of the starts behind the plate with Zavala likely to split time as well.