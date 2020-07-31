White Sox call up second baseman Nick Madrigal

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 20: Nick Madrigal #92 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Chicago Cubs during an exhibition game at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY – Once again in this rebuild, a highly touted White Sox prospect is close to making his major league debut.

This time, it’s Nick Madrigal’s turn to show what he’s made of.

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox purchased the contract of second baseman Nick Madrigal from the Schaumburg training facility and designated right-handed pitcher Kelvin Herrera for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 31, 2020

Just a week after the start of the 60-game Major League Baseball season, the team has called up the second baseman to the active roster. He’ll join the White Sox in Kansas City as they start a three-game series with the Royals.

To make rook, the White Sox designated reliever Kelvin Herrera for assignment.

The team’s first round pick in 2018 out of Oregon State (4th overall), Madrigal has steadily made his way through the White Sox minor league system the last two years. In 2019, he moved up from Single A to Triple-A by the end of the year, sporting a slash line of .331/.377/.414 in 29 games with the Charlotte Knights.