Mercedes sent down to Charlotte, White Sox call up Burger

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 03: Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes (73) hits a double and drives in a run in the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels played on April 3, 2021 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The White Sox announced the following roster moves this morning.

WHITE SOX MAKE FOUR ROSTER MOVES

CHICAGO – Prior to tonight’s series opener at Detroit, the Chicago White Sox made the following four roster moves:

· Recalled INF Jake Burger from Class AAA Charlotte;

· Reinstated OF Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list;

· Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Charlotte;

· Optioned C/DH Yermín Mercedes to Charlotte.

Burger, 25, is hitting .322/.368/.596 (55-171) with 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBI and 29 runs scored over 42 games with Charlotte this season. He was named on Wednesday to the American League team for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 11 at Colorado’s Coors Field.

Burger, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, originally was selected by the Sox in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Missouri State. He joins Tim Anderson (2013), Carlos Rodón (2014), Zack Collins (2016), Andrew Vaughn (2019) and Garrett Crochet (2020) as White Sox first-rounders on the active roster. Burdi (2016) and Nick Madrigal (2018, currently on injured list) are other first-rounders who have played with the Sox in 2021.

Burger, who has no major-league experience, will wear uniform No. 30.

Eaton, 32, was placed on the injured list on June 17 (retroactive to June 15) with a strained right hamstring. He is batting .195 (34-174) with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 RBI and 30 runs scored over 54 games in 2021.

Burdi, 26, is 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA (5 ER/9.0 IP) and six strikeouts in six relief appearances over four stints with the White Sox in 2021.

Mercedes, 28, is batting .271/.328/.404 (65-240) with seven home runs, 37 RBI and 26 runs scored over 68 games this season, his first in the major leagues.