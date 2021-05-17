White Sox blast Twins 16-4

Chicago White Sox’s Danny Mendrick, center back, is greeted after his grand slam off Minnesota Twins pitcher Derek Law in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox beat the struggling Minnesota Twins 16-4 on Monday night.

Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in hits (18) and runs. The White Sox have won nine of their past 11 games, including four straight wins against Minnesota.

“We put out a little bit of a clinic, hitting-wise,” Mendick said.

Dallas Keuchel (3-1) was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits.

J.A. Happ (2-2) was roughed up again by the White Sox. The left-hander permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts.

“It was just a bunch of good at-bats up and down the lineup,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Every third of it was dangerous and relentless.”

Happ had allowed just six runs in his first five starts for the Twins after signing as a free agent in the offseason. His ERA has risen from 1.91 to 5.35 in the past two starts.

“This is a couple of tough ones in a row, no doubt,” Happ said. “As far as where I’m at throwing the ball, I feel like I can turn it around.”

Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer and Rob Refsnyder had four hits for Minnesota, which has lost seven of eight.

“We’ve played some forgettable games and this was another one,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I do think that it’s fair to say that the way we’re playing, we never want to normalize what we’re seeing right now. This is not OK. We all have to know that, acknowledge it, own it and do what we need to do going forward to make sure that this doesn’t persist because it was hard. That was a hard game to get through.”