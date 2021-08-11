White Sox Blanked by Twins 1-0

Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday.

Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West.

Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

José Ruiz (1-2) allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief. Reynaldo López threw three scoreless innings as an opener after the White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodón on the 10-day injured list before the game and altered their rotation.

Chicago started the day with a 10 1/2-game lead in the Central built largely from their results against Minnesota and the rest of the division. The White Sox went 13-6 against the Twins this season and are 37-25 in divisional play.

After losing the series opener 11-1 the Twins bounced back with a pair of strong starts from rookies.

Griffin Jax struck out 10 batters on Tuesday. Starting against Chicago for the fifth time in 13 starts this season, Ober allowed six hits and one walk with six strikeouts.