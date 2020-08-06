White Sox blanked by Brewers, winning streak snapped

CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Houser dominated over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 1-0 Wednesday night to snap Chicago’s six-game win streak.

Milwaukee held struggling star Christian Yelich out of the lineup, with the 2018 NL MVP and two-time defending NL batting champion mired in a season-opening 3-for-34 slump.

The Brewers stopped Chicago’s best streak since a six-game run in April 2017. The White Sox won the previous two nights at Miller Park.

Houser (1-0) simply dazzled on a night when Dallas Keuchel (2-1) was about as good for Chicago. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up five hits and struck out five for the win.

Eric Sogard drove in Mark Mathias with a single in the third, and that was all Milwaukee needed.

Keuchel struck out eight over seven innings while allowing one run and five hits. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award walked one, but fell to 0-5 in six starts against the Brewers.

Chicago’s Danny Mendick had a career-high three of Chicago’s six hits. But with prized rookie Nick Madrigal and slugger Edwin Encarnacion sidelined after both players suffered shoulder injuries Tuesday, the White Sox came up short.

Chicago had two on in the sixth after Mendick doubled and Yoan Moncada reached on an infield single. But after hitting a tiebreaking single the previous night, Jose Abreu struck out to end the threat.

David Phelps worked the eighth for Milwaukee. Josh Hader retired all three batters in the ninth for his second save in as many chances.