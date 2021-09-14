White Sox Beat Up on Angels, Magic Number 7

Chicago White Sox’s Gavin Sheets watches his three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Wantz during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a long three-run homer and had four RBIs in his first three-hit game, and the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 on Tuesday night in Joe Maddon’s first game back in Chicago.

Sheets hit a go-ahead single in the second inning off Packy Naughton (0-2) and made it 6-1 with a three-run homer in the third. He narrowly missed a second home run when he doubled to the right-field wall in the fifth.

Maddon managed the Cubs for five years, leading them to the playoffs four times and a World Series title in 2016 that ended the team’s 108-year championship drought. He left the Cubs after the 2019 season and was hired by the Angels, who are on track for their third straight losing season.

Luis Robert had a solo homer and a double as the AL Central-leading White Sox expanded their margin over second-place Cleveland to 12 1/2 games.

Leury Garcíaa and César Hernandez each had two hits and an RBI for the White Sox (83-61), who reduced their magic number for clinching the division to seven.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito lasted four innings in his return from a strained left hamstring. He allowed three runs, on homers by Phil Gosselin in the first and Jared Walsh, in the fourth, Giolito walked two and struck out eight, including five in a row swinging.

Aaron Bummer (3-5) pitched a scoreless seventh.

All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson went 1 for 5 in his return from a strained left hamstring after missing 12 games.

Naughton (0-2) gave up four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Robert was clipped in the helmet by a pitch from Oliver Ortega in the fifth, but got up and remained in the game.