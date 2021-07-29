White Sox are acquiring 2B Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland: Reports

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 28: Cleveland Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez (7) hits a home run during the third inning of the Major League Baseball interleague game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Indians on July 28, 2021, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the areas which many believed the White Sox would try to add at the July 30th trade deadline was at second base with starter Nick Madrigal out of the season.

On Thursday, they’ve made their first major trade of the regular season to do just that.

The Chicago White Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire second baseman Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland, sources tell ESPN.



White Sox have long been in the market for a second baseman. And now they get one in the 31-year-old Hernandez, who is hitting .231/.307/.431 with 18 homers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

Per multiple reports, the first from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the White Sox are acquiring second baseman Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland. Who the team is sending back is still unknown and the clubs have yet to confirm the move.

The 2020 American League Gold Glove winner is hitting .231/.307/.431 with 18 homers and 47 RBI for the Indians in 96 games this season. In his first season in Cleveland, he led the American League with 20 doubles, hitting .283/.355/.408 with three homers and 20 RBI.

In the field, Hernandez made just four errors in 139 attempts at second base in 58 games for the Indians, earning him his first career Gold Glove.

Currently, the second baseman is on a one-year, $5 million contract with a club option for 2022 for $6 million that has no buyout, according to SportTrac.

Before his time in Cleveland, the infielder spent seven seasons with the Phillies where he started in the outfield but eventually settled in a shortstop and second base. During his time in Philadelphia, he hit .277/.352/.381 with 46 homers and 253 RBI, playing in 832 games in that time.