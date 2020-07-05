White Sox announce 2 players test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: Manager Rick Renteria of the Chicago White Sox (center) gives instructions to members of his team during the first season workout at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The White Sox have announced that two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both players who tested positive are asymptomatic and are currently being monitored by White Sox medical staff. They did not identify which players have tested positive.

The team said contact tracing has been conducted and both players will received follow-up testing in the comming days.

MLB said that 19 teams have at least one player who tested positive for the virus following the first round of testing.

The White Sox and Cubs opened summer camp earlier this week at their respectivie ballparks.

