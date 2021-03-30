White Sox agree to terms with infielder Jake Lamb

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 20: Jake Lamb #22 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 20, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The White Sox are breaking camp with some extra depth in the infield.

Jake Lamb agreed to a one-year, major league deal to come to the South Side. The 30-year-old lefty slugger is a career .239 hitter with 84 home runs and 312 RBI in 609 games, mostly as an Arizona Diamondback.

Lamb’s best season came in 2017, when he made the National League All-Star team with a slash line of .248/.357/.487.

The Sox also designated left-handed pitcher Nik Turley for assignment and now have 35 players remaining in camp.