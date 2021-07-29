White Sox acquire relief pitcher Ryan Tepera from the Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: Ryan Tepera #18 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on July 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Four years ago, both of Chicago’s baseball teams pulled off a trade that would set the course for each franchise for the coming years.

Now the teams are trading again, but this time it’s a contending White Sox team that’s trying to win now by using a player on the Cubs’ current roster.

The #WhiteSox have acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn. pic.twitter.com/9bvsWFzM1D — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 29, 2021

On Thursday, about 24 hours before the trade deadline, the White Sox got some bullpen help from the Cubs as they acquired reliever Ryan Tepera from the Cubs in exchange for left-handed pitcher Bailey Horn, who is currently in Class A in the White Sox system.

Tepera has a 2.91 ERA with 15 holds, one save, and 50 strikeouts compared to 12 walks in 43 relief appearances for the Cubs this season. He was also one of four pitchers to take part in the Cubs’ first combined no-hitter in team history on June 24th in a 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

This was Tepera’s second year with the team, having appeared in 21 games in the shortened 2020 season, sporting a 3.92 ERA with 31 strikeouts compared to 12 walks. He spent his first five seasons in Major League Baseball with the Blue Jays, where he had a 3.64 ERA in 216 appearances with 203 strikeouts compared to 77 walks.

“Ryan has been an extremely reliable bullpen arm this season and throughout his career,” said White Sox general manager Rick Hahn in a statement released through the team. “We are very pleased to add him to our talented and versatile group of relievers. Across his career with the Blue Jays and Cubs, Ryan has succeeded in a variety of situations and has the ability to get both lefties and righties out at very high rates.”

Horn comes to the Cubs after spending the last few months in the minor leagues after being drafted by the White Sox out of Auburn in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. In time with Kannapolis and Winston-Salem, Horn has started ten games and appeared in relief four other times, going 2-3 with a 5.63 ERA with 45 strikeouts compared to 18 walks.