White Sox ace Lucas Giolito throws support behind MLB protests

CHICAGO – Some fans may not want to hear it, but Lucas Giolito can’t ‘stick to sports.’

“That’s so tired now. I’m not going to give those kinds of people the time of day because we’re all members of this society. We’re all human beings. Me as a human being, I believe that other human beings in this country should be treated fairly, with respect – shouldn’t be afraid of their own police force in their cities. That’s pretty much where I’m at. I’m not going to argue with someone trying to tell me to stay in my own lane or whatever it may be. I’m going to feel comfortable expressing my own opinion on things.”

Giolito spent his day off Thursday fielding questions about the ongoing protests in the NBA, the WNBA, the NHL and Major League Baseball.

“What went down with Jacob Blake, in my mind, that’s unacceptable. That shouldn’t be happening in a developed country. A man getting shot seven times in his back, that just shouldn’t happen. I don’t see why that’s something that happened. It consistently has been happening for a long time. That’s how I view it. I know that for some reason, the way that everything is going, my opinion on that being unacceptable is for some reason going to be politicized when it shouldn’t be.”

The Sox ace knelt alongside Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, Jose Abreu and Luis Robert during the national anthem on Opening Day.

“I had a solid amount of privilege, opportunity, you name it thrown my way in life, in this game. Part of that is the color of my skin. For me, I want to be able to stand alongside my Black brothers, my Latin brothers on this team. I think unity is very important.”

It gives Giolito hope to see players around the league standing up and speaking out, but he believes there is a lot more that needs to be done.

“A big thing in my mind is police reform. I’m not an expert on the subject. I’ve read on it, but I’m not an expert. Whether that be training, sensitivity training, police academy being longer. I don’t know a lot about it, but something has to change. There has to be progress made or else the same things going to keep happening over and over again.”

At the time, the Sox had not decided whether or not they would take the field against the Royals Friday.

“it’s been kind of weird because a couple days ago, I had a really good game. I want to enjoy that and celebrate that. We have been. We had a nice series, as well. Our team is playing well. Momentum is good. At the same time, there’s a lot going on outside of baseball that’s very important. I’m not really sure. Like I said, we’re going to have a discussion on the team and see where everyone’s heads at.”