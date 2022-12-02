CHICAGO – It’s an exciting time for fans of the United States men’s national team as they’ve advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup.
They’ll open up Round of 16 play against the Netherlands on Saturday at 9 a.m. central time at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Many will be venturing out on a chilly morning to check out the USMNT with fellow fans at local establishments as they look to stay alive.
Here are a few places in Chicago to check out the game on Saturday morning.
Fire Pitch -Heineken Pub97
3626 N. Talman Avenue
- Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
- While table reservations have sold out, there is still standing room
- More information on their website.
The Globe Pub
1934 W. Irving Park Road
- Doors open at 7 a.m. and it’s first come, first serve.
- The pub will be 21 and over for the match
- More information on their website.
AJ Hudson’s Public House
3801 N. Ashland Avenue
- Doors open at 6:30 AM and it’s first come, first serve.
- The restaurant will be 21 and over for the match.
- More information on their website
Fado Irish Pub
100 W Grand Ave
- Doors open at 9 a.m. and it’s first come, first serve.
- Kids are welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult
- More information on their website
Cleos
1935 W. Chicago Ave
- Doors open at 7 a.m. and it’s first come, first serve.
- The establishment will be 21 and over for the match.
- More information on their website
Flo and Santos
1310 South Wabash Ave
- Doors open at 9 a.m. and it’s first come, first serve.
- Patrons of all ages are welcome.
- More information on their website.