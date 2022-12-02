CHICAGO – It’s an exciting time for fans of the United States men’s national team as they’ve advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

They’ll open up Round of 16 play against the Netherlands on Saturday at 9 a.m. central time at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Many will be venturing out on a chilly morning to check out the USMNT with fellow fans at local establishments as they look to stay alive.

Here are a few places in Chicago to check out the game on Saturday morning.

Fire Pitch -Heineken Pub97

3626 N. Talman Avenue

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

While table reservations have sold out, there is still standing room

More information on their website.

The Globe Pub

1934 W. Irving Park Road

Doors open at 7 a.m. and it’s first come, first serve.

The pub will be 21 and over for the match

More information on their website.

AJ Hudson’s Public House

3801 N. Ashland Avenue

Doors open at 6:30 AM and it’s first come, first serve.

The restaurant will be 21 and over for the match.

More information on their website

Fado Irish Pub

100 W Grand Ave

Doors open at 9 a.m. and it’s first come, first serve.

Kids are welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult

More information on their website

Cleos

1935 W. Chicago Ave

Doors open at 7 a.m. and it’s first come, first serve.

The establishment will be 21 and over for the match.

More information on their website

Flo and Santos

1310 South Wabash Ave

Doors open at 9 a.m. and it’s first come, first serve.

Patrons of all ages are welcome.

More information on their website.