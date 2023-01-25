CHICAGO – As spring training draws closer, fans are starting to plan out their trips to Chicago’s major league ballparks this spring and summer.

While some already have season tickets, others will be looking to purchase them for one of a few specific Cubs or White Sox games.

The chance to start doing so is quickly approaching for fans on both sides of town as the clubs have announced when they’ll do so before the 2023 campaign.

The White Sox have announced that single-game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, February 2 and 2 p.m. on the team's website.

The White Sox will be the first to offer fans the opportunity to buy single-game tickets for their 81 home contests at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2023. That will start on Thursday, February 2 at 2 p.m. and will be held on their website.

All games will be available to purchase, including the Opening Day contest against the Giants on Monday, April 3 along with the City Series contests with the Cubs on July 25 & 26.

The Cubs have announced that single-game tickets for 2023 games at Wrigley Field will go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

Cubs’ single-game tickets at Wrigley Field for the 2023 season will go on sale a few weeks later on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. on the team’s website. Season ticket holders will have the chance to buy them a few days before in a presale being offered by the club on Wednesday, February 22.

For a second-straight year, the team will open up their regular season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers, doing so on Thursday, March 30. They’ll host the White Sox in their Wrigley Field City Series games on August 15 and 16.

The 2023 schedule is the first one that will feature a new balanced schedule in which teams will face every other team in the MLB for at least one series.