CHICAGO — While the teams are headed in opposite directions this season, there is still something on the line for each Chicago MLB squad as they meet for a second time.

As the Cubs host the White Sox for another two-game City Series starting on Tuesday, they’ll be looking to win a series against their rival for the first time in a few years.

Meanwhile, the struggling south siders are hoping to retain possession of the “Crosstown Cup” if they can pull off a sweep against their north side foes.

Thanks to a pair of wins on July 25 & 26 over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Cubs have the opportunity to end a few streaks with a strong performance at Wrigley Field the next two days.

With just a win, they’ll capture their first overall City Series win over the south siders since 2018 when they took 4-of-6 games from the White Sox. If they manage to win both games, they’ll complete just the third sweep in a match-up of Chicago’s MLB teams since they began interleague play in 1997.

The Cubs won all four games against the White Sox in 2013 and also swept the team’s three-game series at Wrigley Field back in 1998.

Winning both games would help the Cubs’ cause outside of bragging rights as they continue to pursue a National League playoff spot. At the moment, they’re 3 1/2 games in back of the Brewers for first in the NL Central and a game behind the Marlins for the last NL Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are looking to salvage something from what’s been a lost season, one that includes a sweep this past weekend at the hands of the Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field. It drops Pedro Grifol’s club to 47-72 on the season – the fourth-worst record in the MLB.

But if the White Sox can pull off a sweep of the Cubs this week at Wrigley Field, they would even the City Series at 2-2, which means they’d retain the Crosstown Cup since they won it the last two years.

Pitching match-ups for 2023 City Series No. 2

Tuesday – Touki Toussaint (White Sox) vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) – 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday – Mike Clevinger (White Sox) vs TBD – 7:05 p.m.