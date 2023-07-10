CHICAGO — The baseball teams in town have a little break thanks to their midseason All-Star contest while another basketball team has the same.

It’s a busy week for one soccer team in town while another gets a little rest in the middle of July.

WGN News Now has more on what’s ahead for Chicago sports this week from July 10 through 16.

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Cubs and White Sox are both on the All-Star Break at the beginning of the week as one player for each team will take part in the game.

Cubs pitcher Justin Steele will represent the Cubs after Marcus Storman decided not to pitch in order to rest and shortstop Dansby Swanson injured his heel.

Outfielder Luis Robert represents the White Sox and will also compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. His team will open the second half of the season on Friday against the Braves in Atlanta as part of a three-game series.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will open the second half with a three-game interleague series against the Red Sox, doing so in a rare Friday night game at Wrigley Field at 7:05 p.m.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Sky will be the next team to go on an All-Star break this week after they face the Sun at Wintrust Arena at 11 a.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Kahleah Copper will be the team’s representative at Saturday’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

They’ll be out of action until July 20 when they open the second half of the season against Mercury in Phoenix.

At the moment, the Sky are 8-11 on the season after dropping two games to the Dream this weekend – an 82-68 loss at Wintrust Arena on Friday then an 88-77 loss in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Bulls’ summer league play continues this week with three upcoming games, two of which are already scheduled.

They’ll face the Kings at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Tuesday at 9 p.m. and then the Cavaliers at the Thomas and Mack Center on Thursday at 2 p.m.

If they don’t make the playoffs, they’ll play one more game on either Saturday or Sunday. At the moment, the Bulls are 1-1 in play in the tournament.

(Chicago Fire FC)

Chicago Fire FC has a busy week as they hope to continue a winning streak that was extended on Saturday.

Fabian Herbers’ goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over Nashville SC at Soldier Field on Saturday, giving the team a two-game winning streak and their third win in the last four matches.

They’ll host CF Montreal for a Wednesday match at Soldier Field and play Saturday at the same venue against Toronto FC, which are both scheduled for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.

(IMAGN/Chicago Red Stars)

The third time was the charm for the Chicago Red Stars on Friday night, and they get a little break after a triumph.

After two losses to the Dash earlier this season, the club was able to come out of Houston with a 1-0 victory for their second-straight win. Rookie Penelope Hocking had the game-winning goal in the 68 minute with goalkeeper Emily Boyd getting a second-straight shutout.

Now the Red Stars get this week off before facing Racing Louisville FC on the road on July 21.