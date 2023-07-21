AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Once again, it’s time for the best in women’s soccer to compete on the world stage – and once again the United States has some major expectations.

The national team begins their quest for another FIFA Women’s World Cup title on Friday night when they face Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand for the tournament that will be staged in that country and Australia through August 20th.

Here’s what’s ahead for the USWNT in this year’s tournament.

Going for the Three-Peat

In 2023, the team comes into their opener as the favorites as they look to pull off a first in the Women’s World Cup – a three-peat.

The United States has won the last two tournaments – 2015 in Canada and 2019 in France – and has the overall lead in championships with four since its inception in 1991.

In that year, the USWNT won the Women’s World Cup held in China and then captured it as the hosts in 1999.

England, Germany, and France are also considered major contenders for the championship, with Germany second in tournament wins with two (2003 & 2007).

What’s the USWNT’s Schedule?

Friday night’s game with Vietnam will be the first of three scheduled Group E matches for the national team.

Friday, July 21 – vs Vietnam – Auckland, New Zealand – 8 p.m. central time

Wednesday, July 26 – vs Netherlands – Wellington, New Zealand – 8 p.m. central time

Tuesday, August 1 – vs Portugal – Auckland, New Zealand – 2 a.m. central time

Here is the schedule for the elimination rounds of the tournament.

Round of 16 – August 5-8

Quarterfinals – August 11-12

Semifinals – August 15-16

Third Place Game – Saturday, August 19 – Lang Park, Brisbane

Final – Sunday, August, 20 – Stadium Australia, Sydney

What are some local connections to the tournament?

Two members of the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars are taking part in the tournament, including a standout for the USWNT.

Alyssa Naeher, who was the primary goalkeeper of the 2019 Women’s World Cup champion team, is back on the team for the third time in her career. Once again, she’ll be the primary goalkeeper for the United States in this tournament.

Forward Cheyna Matthews, who is in her first season with the Red Stars, will be taking the pitch for the Jamaican National Team in New Zealand and Australia. This is her second appearance in the Women’s World Cup.

Alicia Barker, who played her college soccer at the University of Illinois, is making her debut in the tournament with the Philippines national team.