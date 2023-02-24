CHICAGO – Both teams have been in Arizona working out for the past week-and-a-half as they get tuned up for the 2023 season.

But that work now goes into high gear this weekend for the Cubs and White Sox as they each will begin their slate of Cactus League games that will be played over the next month in Arizona.

The Cubs will begin Cactus League play on Saturday against the Giants at Sloan Park in Mesa with Marcus Storman taking the mound for the first start of the spring.

It will be the first of 33 games for David Ross’ club as he sorts out who will make the team’s final roster for Opening Day on March 30 against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Here is the Cubs’ 2023 spring training schedule with their Cactus League opener scheduled for Saturday, February 25th against the Giants at Sloan Park. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4r8klaJ2VQ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 31, 2022

The club will play 18 games at Sloan Park with 15 other games set to be staged at other Cactus league ballparks. On three occasions this spring, there will be split-squad contests while the Cubs will face Team Canada of the World Baseball Classic in Mesa on Wednesday, March 8.

They’ll conclude their spring training schedule against the White Sox at Sloan Park on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28.

The White Sox also open up their Cactus League at their home facility in Arizona as they host the Padres at Camelback Ranch at 2:05 p.m. central time. Lance Lynn will be the starting pitcher for that game.

It will be the first spring training game for new manager Pedro Grifol as he takes the reigns of a team hoping to bounce back after a difficult 81-81 finish in 2022. The White Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 30 against the reigning World Series champion Astros in Houston.

Here is the White Sox 2023 spring training schedule. The first Cactus League game is Saturday, February 25th against the Padres at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/CAy4GXAv9R — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 31, 2022

Their 31-game schedule includes 15 games at Camelback Ranch along with one split-squad day on Wednesday, March 22.

They’ll conclude their spring training slate with a two-game series against the Cubs in Mesa on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28.