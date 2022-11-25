CHICAGO – It’s a holiday to remind us about the things in life that we are thankful for that might get overlooked in the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.

While people do that as individuals, fans of pro sports here in Chicago can do the same thing on Thanksgiving in 2022 when thinking about their teams.

Yes, a number of franchises are currently building towards a championship instead of actively chasing one, which has brought out a lot of frustrations from supporters as of late. But from each team, there is at least something to be thankful for in the present that could provide help for victory now or in the future.

From Justin Fields’ progress with the Bears to the continued big performances from DeMar DeRozan with the Bulls. There’s one more year with Kane & Toews with the Blackhawks, a bright spot in what looks like a long rebuild, while two women’s pro franchises have found their way to the postseason consistently.

The White Sox get a fresh start in the dugout while the Cubs hope to return to competing for playoff berth sooner than later, with a former first round pick rounding into form in 2022.

In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, we pointed out a few of these positive aspects for a number of pro teams in Chicago in this segment from WGN News Now as the calendar year begins to wind down.

You can watch “What To Be Thankful For In Chicago Sports” with Larry Hawley on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in the video above.