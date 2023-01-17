CHICAGO – The Bears are set to introduce their new president, one college hoops team continued their winning ways while the Blackhawks look towards the second half of their season.

Those stories highlight “WGN Sports Morning” for Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Bears introduce Kevin Warren Tuesday

The Bears will hold their introductory news conference for new president and CEO Kevin Warren on Tuesday at noon at Halas Hall.

The former Big Ten commissioner is just the fifth full time president in Bears’ history, joining George Halas, George (Mugs) Halas Jr., Michael McCaskey, and Ted Phillips.

Warren is the first president to be hired from outside the organization.

Illini win again in Minnesota

In an up-and-down season, Illinois is in the midst of a good stretch that continued on Monday evening in Minneapolis.

Led by Michael Mayer’s 19 points and ten rebounds, the Illini pulled away in the second half to beat Minnesota 78-60 at Williams Arena for their fourth-straight victory. It improves Brad Underwood’s team to 4-3 in the Big Ten, putting them in a tie for third in the conference.

Illinois has won five-straight over the Gophers and three-straight against them in Minneapolis. They’ll host Indiana at the State Farm Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks’ Max Domi during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Blackhawks start 2nd half of season tonight

It was a difficult first half of the season that, frankly, many were expecting.

In a complete rebuild this year, the Blackhawks went 11-26-4 in their first 41 games of the season, with their 26 points being the worst in the National Hockey League. They were actually able to get to that point thanks to three-straight wins before an 8-5 loss to the Kraken Saturday night.

The second half begins at the United Center tonight as the Blackhawks host the Sabres at 7:30 p.m.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Cowboys get first road playoff win in 30 years

Dak Prescott enjoyed one of the finest games of his NFL career on Monday night in knocking Tom Brady and the Buccaneers out of the playoffs.

The quarterback threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Wild Card game at Raymond James Stadium, leading the Cowboys to a 31-14 victory in Tampa Bay on Monday. It’s their first road playoff win since the 1992 NFC Championship when they beat the 49ers at Candlestick Park on January 17, 1993.

The only negative on the night for the Cowboys was their kicker Brett Maher, who missed his first four extra point attempts. It’s the most point-after attempts missed in a single game in NFL history.