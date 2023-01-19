CHICAGO – For the first time since 1997, the Bulls are playing basketball on Thursday in Paris. Meanwhile, DePaul pulled off a major upset on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena.

These stories and more are featured in this WGN Sports Morning for Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Bulls face Pistons in Paris

After a few days of practice and sightseeing, the Bulls are finally taking the court to play a game in Paris on Thursday.

They’ll start things up against the Pistons at Accor Arena at 2 p.m. central time in their first game in France since October 1997 when they won two games in the McDonald’s Championship.

It’s the Bulls’ second meeting against Detroit this season, with the teams also playing each other on December 30 at the United Center. The Bulls won that game 132-118.

Billy Donovan’s team enters the match-up at 20-24.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DePaul upsets No. 8 Xavier

Tony Stubblefield and DePaul men’s basketball has the honor of pulling one of the bigger upsets of the 2022-2023 season after a great effort at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday night.

Da’Sean Nelson’s hoop with 28 seconds left gave the Blue Demons the lead for good as their defense held on the rest of the way in a 73-72 win over No. 8 Xavier.

It’s the biggest win of the Stubblefield era as DePaul scored its first upset over a top ten team since January 18, 2020, when they knocked off No. 5 Butler at Wintrust Arena.

Umoja Gibson led the Blue Demons with 22 points.

In Rogers Park, Loyola’s struggles continued in the Atlantic 10 as they lost to Saint Louis 76-59 to fall to 0-6 in the conference.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Blackhawks are back on the road

For the first time in 2023, the Blackhawks are playing a game on the road Thursday.

After a seven-game homestand that started on New Year’s Day, the team goes on a two-game road trip that starts with a match-up with the Flyers in Philadelphia at 6 p.m. central time.

During their stretch of games at the United Center, the Blackhawks went 4-3 and are now tied with the Blue Jackets for the worst record in the NHL.

Chicago sports in 2023

We’re only a few weeks into the new year, but already there has been some major news in Chicago when it comes to sports.

A lot of that comes with the Bears, who went outside the organization to hire Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO.

Shakeia Taylor of the Chicago Tribune joined WGN News Now’s “9 Good Minutes” to discuss what she thinks of that along with rest of the Chicago sports landscape as a new year gets underway.

You can see that full interview with Larry Hawley by clicking here.