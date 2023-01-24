CHICAGO – The Bulls’ top player reached a major career milestone while Northwestern basketball had a victorious return after a week of dealing with COVID-19.

The Blackhawks are starting out a road trip out west while a former Cubs’ announcer is returning to the Midwest.

The Millennium Guard

Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan played in his 1,000th game on Monday night as the Hawks paid a visit to the United Center.

As he’s done most of his time with the Bulls, he also stepped up to help the team to victory.

DeRozan led all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting in a 111-100 victory that is the third in a row for the hosts. Zach LaVine added 21 points to the effort while Patrick Williams had 18 and Alex Caruso contributed 20 off the bench along with three steals and four rebounds.

The Bulls are back in action right away on Tuesday as they face the Pacers in Indianapolis at 6 p.m. central time.

A Happy Return to Action

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, it had been over a week since Northwestern men’s basketball had taken the court.

Their contest with Iowa last Wednesday and Wisconsin this past Saturday had to be called off, but they had the chance to make up the contest against the Badgers quickly.

The Wildcats showed their eagerness to return to the court on Monday, as they knocked off Wisconsin 66-63 to end a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-3 in the Big Ten.

Boo Buie led the way with 20 points for Northwestern while Chase Audige had 16 points, yet it was a pair of free throws by Matthew Nicholson and Robbie Beran in the final minutes that would end up providing the winning points.

Now 13-5 on the season, Chris Collins’ team is back on the floor Wednesday to face Nebraska in Lincoln at 6 p.m.

Chicago State men’s basketball beat Coastal Carolina 74-70 on the road Monday for their fifth win of the season. DePaul women’s basketball lost at No. 5 UConn 94-51 to fall to 4-6 in the Big East.

Off to Canada

The Blackhawks are off to Western Canada for the next week as they play a trio of games against Western Conference foes.

That starts on Tuesday night when the team faces the Canucks at 9 p.m. central time in their first of three match-ups with Vancouver this season. Luke Richardson’s team will face the Flames in Calgary on Thursday at 8 p.m. central time and then the Oilers Saturday at 9 p.m. central time.

At the moment, the Blackhawks are currently 30th in the NHL standings, one point ahead of the Blue Jackets and Ducks.

Back to his Roots

His father had time broadcasting in the city while his grandfather was a legendary play-by-play man of the franchise.

Now it’s time for Chip Caray to have his day in St. Louis, the city where he grew up.

Per multiple reports, the former Cubs’ broadcaster is leaving the Braves to join the Cardinals’ broadcast team as their television play-by-play announcer. He’s been in Atlanta since 2005, which came after he was the Cubs’ announcer for TV broadcasts from 1998-2004.

