CHICAGO – Fans of the Bulls and the Blackhawks are thinking of the 1990s as they celebrate very unique road wins on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Illinois’ roller coaster 2022-2023 men’s basketball season had a forgettable chapter in Champaign on Thursday night.

At last, a win for the Blackhawks in Philly

With all of their success in the 2010s, it’s hard to believe that the Blackhawks had so much trouble winning against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

But that finally ended on Thursday as the Blackhawks went to the Wells Fargo Center and came out with a 4-1 victory. After falling behind by a goal in the first period, the team got scores from Jonathan Toews and Reese Johnson in the second period, a score from Tyler Johnson in the third along with an empty-netter from Philipp Kurashev.

Also aided by Petr Mrazek’s 37 saves, the Blackhawks picked up their first regular season victory over the Flyers on the road since November 9, 1996. The score of that contest was also 4-1.

Bulls remain undefeated in Paris

In their first game in Paris since 1997, the Bulls had an impressive showing in front of the international crowd on Thursday afternoon.

Led by Zach LaVine’s 30 points, the visitors from Chicago knocked off the Pistons 126-108 for their third win in as many games played in France. The Bulls had previously won a pair of exhibition games in Paris in the McDonald’s Championship in October 1997.

DeMar DeRozan, who returned to the lineup for the first time since January 9, scored 26 points while Derrick Jones Jr., who got engaged during the trip to France, had 12 points along with a few electrifying moments in the second half.

Now the Bulls have the weekend off before facing the Hawks at home on Monday.

Roller coaster continues for Illinois

Just when it looked like Illinois was rounding into form, the team had a forgettable night at the State Farm Center on Thursday evening.

After four straight Big Ten wins, the Illini got off to a terrible start against Indiana and couldn’t recover, losing 80-65 to fall to 4-4 in the conference.

A poor start along with a big night by Trayce Jackson-Davis (35) saw the Hoosiers go up by 19 points in the first half. While Illinois was able to cut into that at times the rest of the way, they never got close to getting the lead back.

While they struggled in a few areas, the Illini were particularly bad at free throws, going 9-of-23 from the line.

