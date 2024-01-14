As the Bears head into a huge offseason for the future of the franchise, fans are doing a lot of reading between the lines.

The No. 1 question is this: Will the Bears take a quarterback, like USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye, with the No. 1 overall draft pick, or will they stick with Justin Fields and trade down, as they did last season?

Meanwhile, the team made some big decisions with its coaching staff last week, firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and four other assistants but retaining head coach Matt Eberflus.

Last week Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus met with the media to discuss the flurry of coaching changes, their evaluation process with Fields and how they’re looking at the upcoming draft’s quarterback class, among a wide range of topics.

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell joined the WGN Weekend Morning News on Sunday to discuss a huge offseason of Bears news, as the team comes off a 7-10 season, missing the playoffs for a third year in a row.

Powell hosts the WGN Radio Football Podcast and can be heard on WGN Radio weekdays from 1 to 7 p.m.