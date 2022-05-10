SAN DIEGO – He was one of the pitchers that the Cubs figured to rely on at the start of the 2022 season.

Wade Miley was arriving for his first season with the club after a solid 2021 season in Cincinnati with hopes he could fill a rotation spot for the 2022 campaign. But elbow issues kept him out of the lineup for the first month of the season.

But that changes Tuesday night when Miley finally makes his Cubs’ debut.

With Wade Miley officially being activated today and starting his first game with the Cubs tonight against the Padres, outfielder Michael Hermosillo has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left quad strain (retroactive to May 8th). @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Iz4u4aW4UB — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 10, 2022

The left-hander gets the start against the Padres at Petco Park at 8:40 PM CST as he was officially activated off the IL Tuesday afternoon. Outfielder Michael Hermosillo went on the injured list with a left quadriceps strain retroactive to May 8th.

Miley was 12-7 with the Reds in 2021 with a 3.37 ERA with 125 strikeouts compared to 50 walks as he completed his 11th MLB season.

Unfortunately, he won’t take the field with a fellow first-year Cub on Tuesday as outfielder Seiya Suzuki was a late scratch from the lineup due to right ankle soreness. That’s the same ailment that forced him out of the game early on Monday after he’d driven in a pair of RBI on a double and a ground out.

The Cubs announced that infielder Nick Madrigal has been placed on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain. Infielder Ildemaro Vargas has even called up while pitcher Adrian Sampson was DFA’d. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NfYYG060lE — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 11, 2022

An hour before the game, the Cubs had more injury news as infielder Nick Madrigal heads to the injured list for ten days with a lower back strain. Infielder Ildemaro Vargas will take his place on the roster as he was called up from Triple-A Iowa.

Pitcher Adrian Sampson was designated for assignment as well.