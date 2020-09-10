Virginia McCaskey plans trip to Detroit for Bears season opener

CHICAGO – A global pandemic won’t stop Virginia McCaskey from seeing the Bears season opener in person.

“She’s always eager to start the season. To say that she is especially eager this season would be an understatement,” noted her son and Bears chairman George McCaskey.

The 97-year-old matriarch of the organization is making the trip to Detroit Sunday to watch her beloved Bears take on the Lions.

“I talked to her a couple weeks ago and said ‘I take it you will do whatever is required of you to attend the game?’ She paused and said ‘yes’ – leaving no doubt where she stands. She’s excited. She’s back to pretty much her regular routine. She’s allowed to go to daily mass. They’ve got protocols at the church she attends. She’s back to her workout facility three times a week. She’s got a bit of her routine. She likes to get out there. She doesn’t like to be cooped up in the house.”

It hasn’t been business as usual for George either. Thursday was only his second time back at Halas Hall since mid-March. He hasn’t even met Nick Foles yet.

McCaskey trusts the decision made by Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace to start Mitch Trubisky, but he wants to see results, even after the most bizarre offseason in the NFL’s 101-year history.

“We think that the team best adapts to those challenges will have a better chance of winning. That’s the goal, to win. The goal every year is to win the Super Bowl. Two years ago, we made a great run – fell short. Last year, we regressed. We need to find out which team it is. Is it the team that took the NFL by storm two years ago? Or is it the team that fell back last year?”

Virginia and the rest of Bears nation will find out Sunday.