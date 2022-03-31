SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – All they had to do was avoid a complete meltdown to get the job done, and while it wasn’t their finest night on the pitch, it was good enough to end an eight-year drought.

Despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in San Jose on Wednesday night, the United States men’s national team locked up a spot in the 2022 World Cup thanks to goal differential. That put them into the top three of the CONCACAF qualifying group, assuring them a spot in Qatar for the tournament that begins on November 21st.

The USMNT actually finished in a tie for third place with Costa Rica, but because they had an overall goal differential of +11, they won the tie-breaker. It was expected they would seal up a berth in the World Cup on Wednesday since the national team would have had to lose by six goals in order to finish fourth.

Even then, they still would have been able to play in a playoff game to get a bid for the World Cup.

By taking care of business in qualifying, the United States is headed to the prestigious soccer tournament for the 11th time. This comes after the USMNT missed the 2018 World Cup in bitter fashion, losing their qualifying finale to Trinidad and Tobago to fall out of the Top 3 in CONCACAF along with a playoff.

It was the first time that the national team had missed the World Cup since 1986, ending a stretch of seven-straight appearances in the tournament. In their previous two, the team had advanced into the knockout stage.

The USMNT finished the CONCACAF qualifying with a 7-4-3 record with 21 goals scored compared to ten allowed over 14 matches.