CHICAGO — Thousands of fans are heading to the West Side as March Madness action returns to Chicago with the United Center hosting tournament games this weekend.

The United Center is hosting games for the first time since 2016, where four teams will battle it out for a bid to the Final Four.

COVID-19 restrictions have been completely lifted for the venue, with Friday’s games being the first that will not require negative COVID test results or proof of vaccination.

Top-seeded Kansas will take on Providence in the first game Friday evening, with Miami (FL) playing Iowa State in the later game.

The games are a much-needed boost to the hospitality industry, which saw a rapid increase in hotel reservations for this weekend.

“I walked through several hotels this week and this will be the biggest weekend we’ve seen in years. I think when you look at a convention, in town all week, March Madness, it’s going to be a really strong week for our hotels,” Michael Jacobson of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association said.

Two Sweet Sixteen games will be held Friday night, with the winners playing in the Elite Eight on Sunday.