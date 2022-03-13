‘Unfinished business’: QB Tom Brady returning for 23rd season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Tom Brady is back? Sure seems like it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who retired six weeks ago, is returning for a 23rd season in the National Football League.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s “retirement” lasted 40 days.